She Wants Her 12-Year-Old Son To Be Able To Have A Sleepover With His Girl Best Friend, But Her Fiancé Is Making Her Son Seem Like A Creep, And His Reaction To The Idea Is Really Grossing Her Out

When you were growing up, how did your parents react to you ever spending time with a friend of the opposite gender?

Some parents are very strict and won’t let their kids hang out at a friend’s house if they’re the opposite gender, and another parent isn’t there, and for them, sleepovers are out of the question.

One woman is upset with her fiancé, the stepdad of her young son, after he refused to let him have a sleepover at his girl best friend’s house.

She has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship and a six-month-old daughter with her fiancé. Her son has a 13-year-old best friend named Shannon, whom he’s been close to since their preschool days.

He and Shannon refer to each other as brother and sister and love playing video games and spending time together.

“[My son] came to me tonight and asked me if it would be okay if he had a sleepover at Shannon’s place, as long as her mom and dad were okay with it,” she recalled.

“I said I was absolutely okay with that, [but] my fiancé lost his [mind] nearly immediately. I can say with the most certainty that absolutely nothing inappropriate would happen, but this makes zero difference to my fiancé. He says there’s ‘no reason’ for him to go have a sleepover at a girl’s house.”

She was very turned off by her fiancé’s attitude, especially because she thought he trusted her son enough not to participate in any bad or inappropriate behavior.

Additionally, she knows for sure that her son and Shannon are only friends and wouldn’t try anything during the sleepover. They’re not each other’s ‘types.’ They interact like siblings, and her son hasn’t even had his first kiss yet.

