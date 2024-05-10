She’s Child-Free And Seriously Tired Of Listening To Her Friends With Kids Complain About Their Struggles

This woman is 28-years-old and child-free by choice. Apparently, she’s just always had some hesitations about having kids ever since she was young.

“I’ve also never really felt drawn to motherhood or ‘craved’ it, I guess you could say,” she said.

That’s why she has basically come to the conclusion that having children probably just isn’t “in the cards” for her. Most of her friends, on the other hand, are already parents themselves.

For instance, her two best friends both have children. One of her friends has a 9-month-old baby; meanwhile, her other friend has both a 5-year-old child and a 3-month-old baby.

Since they are obviously all friends, they’ve also confided in each other about their struggles, and she’s listened to her friends talk about their relationship problems with their partners.

After hearing both of her friends out, though, she really doesn’t know why either of them decided to have children.

“With both of their personal situations – financially and with their partners – I truly don’t understand why they had kids,” she admitted.

“Is it normal for me to not want to hear about this topic with them?”

Apparently, her friends just keep complaining about the same struggles over and over again, and she’s getting seriously burnt out from constantly rehashing the same situations with them.

