She’s Upset That Her Boyfriend Loves To Dress Like A Woman And Even Said He Wants To Take Estrogen

It’s been nearly a year that this 19-year-old girl and her 24-year-old boyfriend have been in a relationship.

Back when she first started dating her boyfriend, she had no clue that he loves to dress up like a woman, and that’s only something she found out as they started seeing one another more.

When it did dawn on her that he’s into cross-dressing, she didn’t really mind, as they were in the honeymoon phase.

But then she learned that her boyfriend isn’t just wearing feminine clothes; he also likes to wear a fake chest.

They have even had a lengthy conversation about how he wishes he had a real chest and would like to go on estrogen. However, he vehemently denies that he is transgender.

“I want to be supportive of him, and I don’t want him to have to hide any part of himself,” she explained.

“So it makes it difficult for me to ask him not to do it anymore. Plus, if he was to do so- I know he’d just be depressed.”

“He often sends me videos of him dressed up, but I just don’t feel anything for it. I do not feel attracted to him when he dresses up. I’ve told him this once, but I don’t think he quite understood.”

When they go out together, her boyfriend will always gush over some girl’s outfit. When he’s not dressed up himself, he goes on and on about how sad he is about not having a feminine outfit on.

