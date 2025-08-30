She Keeps Getting UTIs And Infections From Her Boyfriend, So She’s Not Sure She Wants To Marry Him

She’s in love. He’s kind, stable, and someone she truly sees a future with. But for the past few years, one thing has been quietly eroding her peace: an endless cycle of infections.

She’s tried everything she can think of to fix it. What she hasn’t gotten? Support from the one person who should care the most.

For the last three years, this 29-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old boyfriend, and lately, they have been discussing getting married and spending forever together.

Their relationship is stable, and her boyfriend truly is amazing. He’s supportive, and he cares a lot about her. However, there is one thing that’s left her wondering if marrying him is the right move.

“But for the past like 3-4, I’ve been getting recurrent infections (UTIs/yeast infections). At first, I brushed it off. I went to the doctor, got meds, healed, and figured it was just a fluke,” she explained.

“But [it] kept happening again. And again. Each time, I convinced myself it was just one of those things, but the pattern [became] too much to ignore. I’ve done everything I can on my side…..medication, hygiene routines, even dietary changes. But the cycle keeps repeating.”

“I’ve suggested we both get tested again just to rule things out, but he gets defensive and insists I’m ‘just prone’ to these infections. He also doesn’t always practice the best hygiene before intimacy, which can be concerning at times.”

While she is in love with her boyfriend, the fact that she keeps getting infections is a major red flag she can no longer ignore.

She’s in pain, she’s beginning to resent her boyfriend, and she’s upset that he is failing to see how serious this problem is.

He can see she’s hurting, and she’s begging for him to be supportive of a solution, but he’s not hearing her out.

No one wants to walk away from someone they love. But when your partner refuses to engage with a problem that’s hurting you, physically and emotionally, it’s not just frustrating, it’s lonely. He doesn’t have to have all the answers.

But if he can’t even show up with compassion, what kind of marriage is that going to be? Would you stay?

