Her Ex’s Widow Screamed At Her In Court After She Lost Visitation Rights With Her Son

kieferpix - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

She never stopped her ex from seeing their child, but she refused to let anyone rewrite the story of who his mother was.

Following her ex’s new wife’s insistence on being treated like a second mom to him, she stood her ground. Then, after her ex passed away, she had to fight even harder to keep his wife from forcing her way in through the courts. And when the judge finally sided with her, she let her anger out.

When this 25-year-old woman was six months pregnant, the father of her son left her for another woman. Her ex and his affair partner, Mavis, got married when her son was around three weeks old.

As soon as they tied the knot, her ex and Mavis said Mavis had to be included when he came to visit her son, and she said no.

“My reason? They said he needed to get to know his mom as well as his dad, and she was definitely his mom now. They were married and everything! And yeah, that’s how they argued it,” she explained.

“I never stopped him from seeing our son, but I didn’t allow her anywhere near my home, and our son was 10 months old before [my] ex could take him out for visitation. Then I could do nothing about her being there, but at least she wasn’t calling herself my son’s mom in my home.”

“She did join my ex every time he dropped our son home with me, and she would try to start a fight because I wouldn’t let her hold him to say goodbye once ex handed our son to me. She’d get mad I would refuse to let her spend time alone with our son, too.”

After her son turned 18 months old, her ex was granted visitation every other weekend, but he lost it soon after when Mavis attempted to remove her son from daycare without any permission.

The police were called, and Mavis was no longer authorized to be anywhere near her son or her house. A few months later, following an apology and mandatory classes, Mavis was allowed to be around her son, and visitation went back to alternating weekends.

kieferpix – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

A year ago, her ex passed away while her son was in her care, so she didn’t have to battle with Mavis. She figured Mavis would have done anything possible to hang onto her son if her ex had died while her son was with them.

Well, Mavis then sued her for shared custody, claiming she was her son’s other parent. The court threw the case out, as Mavis did not have any legal rights.

Mavis turned around and sued for visitation, which did go to court. The judge ultimately denied Mavis visitation.

“It was decided she had not played a big enough role in my son’s life, AND she wasn’t his family anymore. I was relieved. Mavis was screaming about appeals as we left the court,” she continued.

“She tried to confront me a week after court, and I was feeling so done with her…and I taunted her and told her she would never be in my son’s life again, and…she’s all alone now, and with the way she acts, it didn’t surprise me. She started screaming after me, but I kept going.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to intentionally insult Mavis.

She probably could’ve walked away without saying a word. But after everything Mavis put her through, dragging her through court, can you really blame her for snapping?

Was it the kindest way to end things? No. But sometimes the person who’s been holding it together the longest is the one who deserves to let it all out. I get it. Would you have said something too?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski