Stop Framing “Hot Girl Summers” Around The Male Gaze Because They Don’t Have To Involve Dating At All To Be Joyful And Empowering

Over the last two to three years, we’ve been encouraged to enjoy ‘hot girl summers.’

The ‘hot girl summer’ trend began after icon Megan Thee Stallion released her song “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019. Hot girl summers are all about having fun, being true to yourself, avoiding toxic relationships, being confident, and showing yourself some love.

A lot of single women are encouraged to have hot girl summers, as the goal is to enjoy your single time during the summer and not have to worry about possessive partners that drag you down.

However, I see a lot of discourse about hot girl summers, with people framing them all around going out and getting guys.

While yes, having a fun hot girl summer can definitely include hooking up with cute guys and letting someone flirt with you on the dance floor, framing hot girl summers all around the ‘male gaze’ defeats the purpose.

I believe that a ‘hot girl summer’ should be more about us ladies embracing our inner strengths this summer and doing what makes us happy.

That’s what’s ‘hot’ about the hot girl summer. It’s not so much about making ourselves hot so that we look good on our beach trips and nights out, attracting a lot of guys we can fool around with.

So, if you’re seeing content on social media from girls telling you to have a ‘hot girl summer’ and then telling you to go on a bunch of dates this summer, you don’t have to fall for that.

You can have a hot girl summer and not have to worry about attracting and going on dates with guys if you don’t want to.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.