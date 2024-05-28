This Man Was Held Captive In His Neighbor’s Basement For 27 Years

In 1998, a 19-year-old Algerian man suddenly disappeared and was presumed dead. However, it turned out he had been alive the whole time!

Recently, he was found in the basement of his neighbor, who held him captive for 27 years. A social media post helped lead to the discovery of the now 45-year-old man.

Omar Bin Omran left his home in Djelfa, Algeria, and was on his way to a vocational school when he vanished without a trace.

At the time of his disappearance, the country was in the middle of a civil war. It was believed that he had walked into a battle and was accidentally killed. Still, his family held out hope that he was still alive somehow.

For about a month after Omran’s disappearance, his dog lingered around the neighbor’s home. Then, the dog was found dead in front of the Omran family’s house.

Omran’s kidnapper, a 61-year-old who goes by the initials B.A., likely killed the dog because he was afraid that his crime would come to light.

In 2024, B.A.’s brother started complaining about B.A. on social media. Apparently, the two were in a fight over an inheritance.

One of his posts stood out from the rest. In it, he suggested that B.A. was involved in the disappearance of Omran. Immediately, the Omran family informed the authorities of this piece of news.

They searched B.A.’s home and found Omran beneath a trap door covered in hay that led to a secret basement.

