This Tiny Taco Stand In Mexico City Was Just Awarded A Prestigious Michelin Star

Some of the best Mexican food I’ve ever had has not been from fancy, sit-down restaurants but from small food trucks and stands.

In certain cities, people churn out some of the freshest and most delicious food people will ever taste in the most casual circumstances. In many cases, their communities wouldn’t be the same without them.

It’s not every day that a small taco stand, often unappreciated in the culinary world, receives such esteemed recognition.

Yet, one recently did. Taquería El Califa de León, a small yet popular taco stand, was awarded a prestigious Michelin star in May.

If you didn’t know, Michelin stars are considered the highest honor a food establishment can receive. It’s a sacred honor in the food industry, and only the best of the best are awarded Michelin stars.

In Mexico City, in the neighborhood of San Rafael, stands Taquería El Califa de León. It is a 100-square-foot taco stand that has been open since the late 1960s.

The current head chef, Arturo Rivera Martínez, has been serving locals and tourists delicious tacos that make for an unforgettable experience, which is one of the reasons why Taquería El Califa de León received a Michelin star in Michelin’s Mexico guide on May 14th of this year.

While the taco stand may not look like the typical restaurants that are awarded such a prestigious honor, with its small size and extremely casual layout, the tacos make it stand out from the rest.

So what makes the tacos at Taquería El Califa de León Michelin-star worthy? Many would argue it’s their simplicity. The tacos are typically made with thinly sliced fresh beef or pork fresh off the grill and nestled between homemade tortillas.

