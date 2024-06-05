Another Mom Wants Her To Stop Sending Her Kid To School With Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches Because Their Son Has No Friends To Sit With In The Peanut Butter-Free Section

Having a kid with food allergies can be very stressful for parents, as they can’t always control the people and foods they run into and don’t know when someone is going to disrespect or ignore their allergies.

One mom is in an argument with one of the other moms at her son’s school, who wants her to stop sending her son to school with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, as her son is allergic to peanuts and wants to hang out with her son and his friends at lunch.

She is the mom of a son named Ryan, who is in the sixth grade. There’s a kid named Liam at Ryan’s school who he’s known since kindergarten. While they’re not good friends, Liam and Ryan have spent a lot of time together, and she’s friendly with Liam’s mom.

“Liam has a peanut allergy [that’s] not super severe, but he has had two allergic reactions at school over the years and was treated with the Epi-pen he always carries with him,” she said.

“I’ve known Liam’s mom since the boys began kindergarten, and she’s the extreme definition of a helicopter parent. She meddles in everything in Liam’s life.”

Ryan and Liam’s school has a special system in place for kids with allergies at lunchtime. There is a designated allergy table that’s reserved for kids with intense food allergies, like peanut allergies.

While it may sound isolating, other children can sit at that table as long as they don’t have any of the major allergens in their food. So, while Liam never sits alone at that table, his mother has hated the allergy table policy for the longest time, as she believes it isolates him from his friends.

Ryan, on the other hand, loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and eats them for lunch almost every single day. She enjoys making them because they’re cheap and easy, and Ryan likes the consistency of them.

However, recently, Liam has been showing an interest in hanging out with Ryan and his friend group at lunchtime.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.