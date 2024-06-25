Archaeologists Discovered A Vampire Burial Of A 10-Year-Old Child At An Ancient Roman Cemetery In Italy

At an ancient Roman cemetery in Italy, archaeologists uncovered a “vampire burial” of a 10-year-old child. This example points to the extent that ancient Romans went to in order to ensure that the deceased would not rise from the grave and haunt the living.

Archaeologists from the University of Arizona, Stanford University, and Italy found the child’s remains at the La Necropoli dei Bambini, also known as the Cemetery of Babies, in Lugnano, Italy.

When the archaeologists came across the child’s body, which was lying on its side, they saw that a rock was placed in his or her mouth. They believe that the placement of the rock was meant to prevent the child from coming back to life.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” David Soren, an archaeologist and professor from the University of Arizona, said. “It’s extremely eerie and weird. Locally, they’re calling it the ‘Vampire of Lugnano.'”

Soren has been overseeing archaeological excavations in the area since 1987. Until now, experts thought the cemetery was reserved for fetuses, infants, and young toddlers, but the discovery of the 10-year-old suggests that older kids may have been interred at the cemetery as well.

The Italian cemetery dates back to the middle of the fifth century when a deadly outbreak of malaria devastated the population of vulnerable infants and children in the surrounding region.

The “vampire burial” was not an uncommon practice during this time, as the ancient Romans believed it was a way to safeguard themselves against evil, such as disease like malaria.

Aside from the 10-year-old, five other burials were previously found in the cemetery. For instance, a three-year-old had stones pinning her hands and feet down to keep her in her grave.

Additionally, items related to witchcraft were unearthed during previous excavations at the cemetery. These objects included toad bones, raven talons, and the remains of sacrificed puppies.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.