Attractive Flight Attendants Provide A Better Customer Experience For Travelers, According To A New Study

In society, pretty privilege manifests itself in a number of different ways. If you’re perceived as beautiful, it can have a significant impact on your career, giving you an advantage in today’s fiercely competitive job market. Looks can open doors, and that’s the ugly truth.

Recently, researchers from Dicle University in Turkey discovered that attractive flight attendants seem to provide a better customer experience for airline passengers.

Flight attendants play one of the most important roles in providing customers with high-quality service. They are responsible for the comfort and safety of airline passengers.

They perform a variety of duties that start before boarding and end with deplaning, such as attending preflight briefings with the pilots, explaining safety procedures, stowing carry-on luggage, and serving snacks and beverages.

According to the study, competition among airline companies has been growing more intense, so service quality is one of the ways they can stand out from the rest and increase profits. The purpose of this research is to figure out what factors influence service quality.

For the study, data was collected from 19 men and 18 women who flew with airlines in Turkey over the past 12 months.

The participants ranged from 19 to 47-years-old. They were asked to watch videos and rate the cabin crew’s customer service.

The results showed that passengers were less likely to report bad service from attractive flight attendants, even if the service was mediocre.

Attractive crew members also received better ratings than their more average-looking counterparts.

