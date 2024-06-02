Avoid Frustrating Smudges Or Fades With These Tips for Perfectly Applying Your Lipstick

Lipstick can take any makeup look and bring it to the next level. It’s an amazing product that makes us look and feel posh and polished.

If I ever want to feel more mature and put together, I put on lipstick.

However, it’s super frustrating when your lipstick fades or smudges throughout the day, and you can’t share your fabulous lip color with everyone you see.

If you want to wear more lipstick and get it to last as long as possible, here are some tips for you.

While this step may seem silly, it’s really not. If you want to wear lipstick more often, you should take time to exfoliate your lips every few days.

You can buy a lip scrub or make your own with sugar and coconut oil. Having a smooth, dead skin-free surface to work with will help your lipstick look its best and last longer.

Next, you should be working with lip liners. I recommend having at least one in a pink, red, and neutral shade.

Lip liner is a crucial step in the lipstick application process. It not only defines and shapes your lips but also acts as a base for your lipstick.

To make your lip color last longer and make your lips pop, don’t just outline your lips with lip liner, but also fill in half of your top and bottom lips with it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.