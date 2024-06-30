Be Considerate Of Fellow Flyers By Following These Unspoken Airplane Etiquette Tips

Now that the summer is in full swing, many people have begun booking nationwide or worldwide trips via airplane.

If you’ve flown a lot for fun trips or work, you know that just like any public space, there is specific etiquette for flights and the airport.

Unfortunately, people often fail to follow airplane etiquette, even if they’ve flown a lot. If they haven’t, it can be a lot more understandable, but eventually, people must realize there are dos and don’ts regarding airplane travel.

If you’re new to flying or want to ensure you’re being courteous to your fellow flyers, here are some airplane etiquette tips!

Be prepared for check-in and TSA lines

One of my biggest pet peeves is when people aren’t prepared to check into their flight or go through the TSA security check, so they hold up the lines and flow of traffic.

Instead of wasting people’s time and digging through your bags for your passport, ID, etc., when you get to the front of the line, have it all ready to go as soon as you get to the airport.

Wear basic clothing if possible

Unless you have to rush to a work meeting as soon as you step off the plane, try to wear basic clothing and minimal accessories when traveling.

