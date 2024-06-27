Cat Eye Makeup Ruled During The 1960s: Here’s How To Achieve This Retro-Inspired Look Yourself

If you’ve shown any interest in makeup in the last ten years, you’ve likely heard of winged eyeliner and have potentially tried it out yourself.

While you may seen and tried winged liner, have you ever tried recreating a cat eye look?

Cat eye makeup, a trend that once dominated the 1950s and 60s, was adorned by icons like Audrey Hepburn and later Lana Del Rey. It’s not just your standard wing liner; it’s a retro-inspired look that’s slightly different.

A wing is great for adding a bit of emphasis to your upper lash line, but a cat eye gives you some extra va-va-voom by using eyeliner on your upper and lower lash lines and bringing them together.

If you’re inspired to create a cat eye look on your own, here’s how to do it!

Apply your face makeup as you normally would, and use neutral and soft eyeshadow colors.

Using an eyeliner pen, preferably one with a precise tip, begin drawing a line or ‘wing’ at an angle that lines up with the end of your eyebrow.

If you need help drawing that line and finding that angle, hold a makeup brush against your face from your nose to your outer brow to act as a guide.

Without pulling your skin and while keeping your eyes open, draw your eyeliner from the corner of your eye to the middle of your eyelid. This is the time when you can make your cat eye as thick or as thin as you want.

