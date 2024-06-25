Colorful Mascara, Extra Blush, And Glossy Lips Are Some Of This Summer’s Hottest Makeup Trends

Something I love about the summertime is that there’s a lot of freedom to experiment with your style and beauty routine.

It’s a season that brings on a lot more outdoor activities, parties, events, vacations, etc., so we’ve got a lot of looks to plan.

Makeup in the summer can be a bit tricky, given the hot weather and potential beach and pool days, but it can be really fun to play with.

This year, there is a large spectrum of summer looks and aesthetics to choose from. There are the softer looks with glossy lips and neutral eyeshadows, as well as more dramatic, glammed-up looks with bright colors and accessories.

This is why it’s important to keep your eyes on certain trends to see what you want to play around with this summer.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your makeup routine this summer and be prepared for any and all events, here are some of this year’s summer makeup trends.

Colorful mascara

While walking around with big, bold eyelashes colored with black mascara is always a good look, summer is a season of color, so you should experiment with colored mascara.

Blue mascara is always a fun and accessible choice, but you can get even bolder with colors like pink, yellow, or orange.

