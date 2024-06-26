Frosted Eyeshadow Is Making A Comeback, And Here’s How You Can Try It Out For Yourself

Many people will try to tell you that blue eyeshadow is out of style. And while that may have been true for a few years, it’s making a powerful comeback.

While people aren’t wearing super intense blue shadows that are a blast from the past or remind us of the 80s, people from younger generations have found ways to soften blue eyeshadow and make it easier to wear on a daily basis.

One of the ways blue eyeshadow is being worn is in a “frosted” eyeshadow look. It’s a blend of light blue, white, and sometimes silver tones that creates a gentler and shimmery way to apply blue eyeshadow.

Frosted eyeshadow looks were especially popular in the 90s and the ‘Y2K’ era, which so many fashionistas are re-embracing these days. So, a frosted blue eyeshadow look is like combining two makeup trends into one.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, and more have been embracing the frosted eyeshadow trend. If you’re a fan of sparkly and shimmery vibes, it’s about time you join them.

If you want to wear a frosted eyeshadow look to your next event or night out, here’s what you need to create one.

While powder eyeshadows are great for creating a frosted eye look, one of the best ways to get that shimmery, sparkly, frosty look is to use products like shimmery eyeshadow sticks in light or pale blue shades. They add a more shimmery and almost glossy effect, which makes frosted eyeshadow look even stronger.

After priming your eyes with your go-to eyeshadow primer, use your fingers to evenly apply a shimmery, light blue shadow to your eyelids.

Then, take a fluffy eyeshadow brush and use it to gently blend the shadow from the inner to the outer corners of your eyes.

