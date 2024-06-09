He Charges $10,000 To Crash Funerals And Spill Secrets Of The Deceased In Front Of Their Family And Friends

Imagine having a job where you’re paid to crash funerals and spill the secrets of the departed in front of their friends and family members.

That’s exactly what Bill Edgar’s profession is, and he has become known as the “Coffin Confessor.” He charges a flat fee of $10,000 for his services. His work has caused him to gain a reputation for being a messenger of the dead.

Edgar is from Australia, and he first started his career in private investigation. He transitioned to his current unusual graveside hustle when he was working for a terminally ill man who requested that he interrupt his funeral to reveal some secrets.

Over the course of two years, he has crashed 22 funerals and other gatherings for the dead.

As a coffin confessor, Edgar is hired by individuals who want to disclose information that they weren’t able to communicate during their lifetimes.

Their messages consist of stuff like final wishes, hidden truths, and personal confessions. Edgar would be tasked with attending the funerals, blending in with the mourners, and waiting for the right moment to deliver the messages to loved ones.

His interventions can cause quite a stir, as he usually exposes secret debts, affairs, criminal activities, or the identities of abusers and wrongdoers. He provides the deceased with one last opportunity to speak their truth.

For his first client, Edgar was instructed to interrupt the man’s best friend while he was giving the eulogy. He had to tell the best friend to “sit down and shut up,” as his client knew the best friend had been trying to have an affair with his wife.

Another time, Edgar had to tell mourners at a biker’s funeral that he was gay and his lover was sitting among the crowd. The people in attendance were offended by the message, but many of them already knew the secret.

