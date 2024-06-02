He Just Found Out He’s Not The Biological Father Of His 5-Year-Old Daughter, So He Packed His Things, Leaving Her And His Girlfriend Behind

It’s hard to imagine finding out that a child you started raising and fully believed was yours actually isn’t.

This recently happened to one man who was so disappointed to discover his five-year-old daughter wasn’t biologically his that he left her and his ex-girlfriend.

He’s 28 and was in a relationship with his 27-year-old girlfriend, Sarah, for a few years. During their relationship, Sarah became pregnant, and he was over the moon. She gave birth to a baby girl named Lily, who is now five years old.

“I was excited to be a dad and took on the role wholeheartedly,” he said.

“From the moment Lily was born, I noticed she didn’t really look like me, but I brushed it off. Babies change a lot, right? As she grew older, though, the differences became more pronounced. She had none of my features — none at all. It started to nag at me, but I pushed those thoughts aside, feeling guilty for even questioning it. A few months ago, I finally gave in to the doubt that had been gnawing at me.”

He decided to get a paternity test for Lily without telling Sarah, and his biggest fears came true. He found out Lily is not biologically his daughter.

Suddenly, his world had been turned upside down, and he was devastated.

He decided to confront Sarah about the test results, and after some emotional arguing, she admitted to cheating on him with another man around the time she got pregnant with Lily.

“I felt like my entire relationship with Sarah was a lie, and I couldn’t look at Lily the same way, knowing that her biological father was out there somewhere,” he recalled.

