He Wants To Divorce His Pregnant Wife Because He Found Out She Made Up A Story About His Ex-Girlfriend Cheating On Him To End His Last Relationship And Get His Ex Out Of The Way

This man and his ex-girlfriend were together for 10 years, dating from the time they were just 15 years old until they were 25.

But then, his ex and her best friend had a falling out, which caused his relationship to come crashing down, too.

Apparently, after his ex’s friendship ended, her best friend confronted him and tried to expose his ex as being unfaithful.

“She told me my ex cheated on me with a mutual friend and had been cheating for two years,” he recalled.

After hearing that, he was obviously taken aback and spoke to his ex-girlfriend, who was furious that he was accusing her of cheating. She also asked if it was her best friend who’d told him that.

He admitted that, yes, his ex’s best friend had “spilled the beans.”

“She became even angrier and said that I was a moron who didn’t trust her,” he explained.

“She refused to answer me because she said that I should know her better than this. I took it her avoiding as the answer.”

So, he ultimately broke up with his ex-girlfriend, and in a plot twist, he actually began dating his ex’s best friend.

