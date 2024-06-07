Her Boyfriend Called Her Fat Not Even Two Months After She Gave Birth To Their Daughter

After having a baby, a woman goes through so many changes, both physically and emotionally. It can take a long time for a new mom to look and feel like herself again, so the people in her life should be extra sensitive to that.

One woman recently got upset with her boyfriend after he told her she was “fat” even though she recently gave birth to their child.

She and her boyfriend recently welcomed a new baby into the world and have been living happily together. Until recently, that is.

A few days ago, her boyfriend was at a sports event while she stayed home. In the middle of it, he reached out to her to ask what was for dinner. She texted him two different things she could cook at home, but he never responded, so she cooked something anyway.

However, when her boyfriend came home, he smelled like food.

“I asked him where he had been, and he didn’t want to answer,” she recalled.

“But after some convincing, he told me he had eaten fast food. I was quite angry because he didn’t ask if I wanted anything. I found that to be totally selfish, as he usually thinks only about himself and forgets to ask me if I want anything. We had quite an argument. Finally, he said he can eat that stuff, and I shouldn’t because I’m fat.”

She was very taken aback by that comment, especially because she had recently given birth. Additionally, she’s only five-foot-five and weighs 145 pounds, so she sees herself as healthy and not fat.

She became very upset with her boyfriend, who, instead of apologizing, became defensive.

