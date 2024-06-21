Her Husband Doesn’t Understand That They Can’t Afford To Have A Baby In Chicago Unless He Gets A Better Job

More than anything else in the world, this 28-year-old woman wants to fulfill her dream of being a mom.

She’s the breadwinner in her house, making $55,000 a year, while her 38-year-old husband earns $30,000 annually.

Her husband works with his best friend, which she believes is the main reason why her husband has no interest in getting a higher-paying position somewhere else.

“I know money isn’t everything, and I certainly don’t bring in a lot of money, but I am ready to be a mom, and the only thing holding me back is my husband’s refusal to look for a better job,” she explained.

“He is smart and competent, but for some reason, he thinks we can raise a child in Chicago on 85k/yr.”

“We don’t even make enough to have a robust savings account. I feel like our relationship is at a standstill because of this, and my heart really aches because this is the only thing standing in our way.”

She has attempted to sit down with her husband and go over how expensive it truly is to have a baby in their city, but he won’t listen.

Her husband blissfully believes they can easily afford a child while making what they make since his own family was able to raise seven kids back in the 90s on nothing.

The fact of the matter is that her husband is from a very rural part of Southwest America, so it was possible for his parents to support a large family back then.

