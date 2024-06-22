Her Neighbor Stole All The Leftovers At Her Birthday Barbecue Before She And Her Son Could Even Eat, So She Didn’t Let Her Have Any Birthday Cake

Have you ever had someone over for dinner and told them they could take home some leftovers, and then they took that a little too seriously?

One woman recently scolded her pregnant neighbor, who took all the leftover food from a barbecue they hosted before she could eat it and then returned to ask for more.

She and her husband have three kids and thought it would be a fun idea to host a small barbecue for her birthday. In addition to their family, they invited Matt, her husband’s best friend, and his family, including his pregnant girlfriend, Jane, and their three kids.

Matt and his family live two houses down from them, so they were looking forward to a chill, easy barbecue. She and her husband spent around $90 on barbecue supplies like hot dogs and burgers for the grill, some side dishes, and a birthday cake.

Matt and his girlfriend contributed by bringing over around two pounds of hamburger meat.

At the start of the barbecue, she played around in their backyard pond with the kids while the men grilled and Jane sat near them.

When the food was ready, her husband and Matt let everyone know it was time to eat, but she and her middle child decided to stay in the pond for an extra 40 minutes since they weren’t hungry yet.

By the time they left the pond, Matt, Jane, and their kids decided to go home, and her husband ran to the store to get some drinks.

“We got up to the grill, and all the food was gone,” she recalled.

