Here’s How You Can Say Goodbye To Clumpy Mascara

Mascara is a fabulous tool that makes our eyes look amazing. It can help elevate our daily makeup looks and make our eyes pop for special occasions. No makeup look would look complete without at least one coat of mascara.

However, one of the more frustrating parts about wearing mascara is dealing with clumps of it on your lashes.

Then, when you try to get rid of the clumps, you risk smudging mascara all over your eyes, ruining any other makeup you may have applied.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to clumpy mascara, follow these tips to ensure you don’t have to deal with it.

First, it’s important to consider the reasons why your mascara may be clumping. If the mascara is expired, it can clump up a lot easier, so I’d recommend ditching it and starting with a new tube.

You may also be applying too much mascara at once, so make sure there’s no excess mascara on your wand and apply it one coat at a time.

You’ll also want to make sure that every time you apply mascara, you’re applying it to clean lashes. Applying mascara over mascara on your lashes from earlier or the night before won’t come out as good and can clump up.

Let’s say you followed all that advice, and you’re still getting small clumps in your mascara. It could simply be that your mascara’s formula is prone to clumping – it happens!

However, you don’t want to waste that brand-new tube of mascara you bought, so here are some things you can do to get rid of the clumps.

