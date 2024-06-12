Here’s How You Can Style The Skirts You Already Own To Create Cute Summer Outfits

As the weather gets warmer and warmer, many of us are going to start ditching our long pants and bring out our shorts and skirts.

Skirts are one of the best things you can wear during the summertime, as they dress up outfits more than shorts can while keeping you just as cool.

If you’re looking for some more ways to style the skirts in your closet as we move further into the summer, you’ve come to the right place! Here are some ideas for you.

Boho skirts and sleeveless tops

I love a beautiful, long, bohemian-looking skirt in the summertime. Honestly, they make me feel like a garden goddess or 70s rockstar.

If you want to channel that kind of vibe this summer, pair your long, lacy, or floral flowy bohemian skirts with a sleeveless top like a tube top or tank top.

Sequined skirts and tank tops

Y2K fashion is making a comeback, and that means sequined mini skirts are back on the scene.

If you’re looking for a hot new outfit to wear on the dance floor, grab yourself a sequined skirt, pair it with a tank top, and get ready to dazzle all night.

