Here’s How You Can Use Nude Eyeliner To Brighten Up Your Eyes

While grunge makeup and Y2K frosted eyeshadow looks with dark eyeliner are in right now, do you ever wish your eyes looked a bit brighter?

While piling on dark eyeliner and rocking smoky eyes on a night out can be thrilling, the excitement may fade with time. If you’re ready for a change, softer and cleaner makeup looks could be just what you need.

If you want to brighten your eyes, it may be time to invest in nude eyeliners.

If you’re new to the makeup world, yes, eyeliner comes in more colors than only dark shades. They also come in white and neutral colors.

Not only does neutral or white eyeliner brighten up your eyes, but it also can make your eyes look bigger, as when applied to your eye’s waterline, it blends in with your eyes.

If you want to know how to use nude eyeliner to brighten and enhance your eyes, here’s how to do it. It’s very easy!

Begin by starting your usual makeup routine. Keep your foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, and highlighter the same.

You may want to keep your eyeshadow shades a bit more neutral if you want to follow the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic, but this eyeliner technique will work with any kind of shadow look.

Apply a thin layer of your normal brown, black, or grey eyeliner to your top lash line on each eye – emphasis on ‘thin’ layer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.