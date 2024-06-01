He’s Demanding That His Wife Apply Sunscreen To Their Toddler Whenever They Go Outside, But She Thinks It’s Too Difficult To Deal With

This 35-year-old man is married, and he and his wife, who is 31, have a 2-year-old daughter together. So, while he works full-time, his wife is a stay-at-home mom.

The warmer months are finally upon us as well, and recently, he noticed that his wife never puts any sunscreen on their daughter before bringing her outside. In fact, the only time his daughter ever has sunscreen on is if it’s the mid-afternoon and she’s going in the pool.

“My wife reasons that she (our daughter) stays in the shade most of the time, so she doesn’t need it. This is regardless of the time of day, the weather, the temperature, anything,” he explained.

“But our daughter has a very light complexion.”

That’s why he recently “put his foot down” and told his wife that their daughter absolutely needs to wear sunscreen whenever she goes outside. Yes, he realizes that if it’s 8:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m., it’s not a huge deal. However, if the toddler is out between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., he believes sunscreen is a necessity.

Well, since he told his wife that, she’s actually been very angry at him. According to her, it’s really difficult to put sunscreen on their daughter – who hates wearing it.

“And if she has to put sunscreen on every day, my wife will also have to bathe her every day,” he added.

“[My wife] says that if I want sunscreen on her during the day, I can put it on and bathe her every day.”

To be clear, he really has no problem helping out with this task and does it much of the time anyway. Realistically, though, he cannot be there to apply the sunscreen on his daughter when she goes out every single day if he’s at work.

