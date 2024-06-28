If You Want To Escape The Heat This Summer, Check Out These Cooler Travel Destinations

While there are so many things to love about the summertime, like days on the beach, time off from work, and fun parties, there are also a few downsides to the season.

One of those downsides is the extreme heat. It’s so disappointing when you try to enjoy a summer day and end up feeling miserable because you’re sweaty, dehydrated, and sticky.

As I write this from the East Coast, where a heat wave is about to hit, I can’t help but daydream about a place where I can escape the discomfort of the impending heat.

If you’re looking for a vacation that’ll get you out of extreme heat conditions this summer, here are a few destinations that could be perfect for you.

San Francisco, California

While you may be under the impression that California gets extremely hot during the summer, northern California stays quite beautiful. San Francisco is a great place to visit if you want to enjoy beautiful scenes and architecture without getting overheated while walking around.

You can enjoy prominent landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and then relax in some of the city’s cutest bars, restaurants, and shops.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Maine is one of the most beautiful states to visit during the summertime. The higher temperatures only go up to the 80s while most of the summer stays in the 70s.

