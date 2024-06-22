Liven Up Your Look This Summer With These Fresh Ways To Style A Classic T-Shirt

Sometimes, during the summer, one of the best things to wear is a good T-shirt.

After all, a great graphic T-shirt speaks for itself and is easy to throw on when you’re too hot to care about what you’re wearing. I know that my T-shirt collection tends to get a lot bigger over the summer as I attend summer concerts and events.

However, it’s easy to get bored with how you wear your T-shirts in the summer. There are only a certain number of times you can wear T-shirts and denim shorts together before you’re tired of the look.

If you want to get good use out of your T-shirts this summer and style them in different ways, here are some ideas for you!

With a long skirt and flats

Many people underestimate how great a T-shirt can look with a skirt. A cool graphic T-shirt with a pretty, long skirt is an especially great look.

I really love the contrast between a casual T-shirt and a feminine, long, lacy skirt. Throw on a pair of flats to add a subtly dainty element to the look.

Over a sundress

For a practical and stylish solution to a plain sundress, consider layering a T-shirt over it.

