She Blew Up On Her Husband After He Told Her To Fix Their Broken Dishwasher By Herself

It’s been a decade that this 29-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old husband, and they welcomed their first baby together last year. After she gave birth, she became a stay-at-home mom.

A month ago, the dishwasher in their home broke, and ever since, she’s been left having to dry all of her dishes by hand.

“I know It’s not a big deal, but I use it multiple times a day,” she explained. “When I first mentioned it to my husband, he said it was probably the heating element (he used to repair appliances).”

“The next time I asked, he told me I should look up the part. I made several more mentions about it, thinking he would eventually have time.”

Over the weekend, she asked her husband how he would like to spend Father’s Day, and he stated he wanted to go to the cabin her parents have.

She ended up spending two days cooking food, as well as making her husband’s favorite cake to celebrate.

She had a mountain of dishes after working in the kitchen, which she then had to hand dry. On Monday, she got fed up again with her dishwasher still being broken, and she pointed out to her husband that she probably should just start hand-washing all of the dishes, too.

Her husband replied that she’s home all day, so she needs to figure out how to fix the dishwasher on her own.

Her husband has gone on several more times to tell her it’s on her to learn how to fix the dishwasher.

