She Found Out Her Husband Was Secretly Sending His Family $2,000 A Month From Their Joint Bank Account, So She Canceled The Auto-Payments And Got Called Selfish

When you have relatives going through a hard time financially, it’s normal and very admirable to want to send them money and help them out. However, if that money doesn’t only belong to you, you have to make sure anyone involved is on the same page.

One woman was recently shocked when she found out her husband was taking thousands of dollars out of their joint bank account each month and sending it to his family.

She is 28 and has been married to her 32-year-old husband for three years. They both grew up in humble families, and she has worked especially hard to get where she is now. She works a well-paying job and is the breadwinner in her marriage, as her husband is between jobs.

She and her husband have a joint bank account, and she contributes to it the most. Together, they have some big financial goals they’re saving for. Her husband wants to pay off his debt, and they plan to buy a house one day.

However, she recently found out those plans are in jeopardy.

“I discovered that my husband has been sending money to his family every month without discussing it with me first,” she said.

“I understand that he wants to help his family out, as they are not financially stable, but I feel hurt and betrayed that he did not talk to me about it before making these decisions. This came to light when I noticed some unusual transactions in our joint bank account. When I confronted him, he admitted that he has been sending a significant portion of our income, about $2,000 a month, to his parents and siblings.”

When she had seen the large transactions in the past, her husband told her they were going toward paying off his debt, but it was all a lie. She was extremely shocked when she learned how much money her husband had been sending to his family each month. He even had the payments scheduled on an auto-pay setting.

The idea of helping out his family didn’t upset her, but the fact that he did all of this without talking to her first did.

