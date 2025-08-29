She Gave Her Son An Ultimatum: Start Paying Rent Or Move Out Of The House

If you’re old enough to live with your girlfriend and work part-time, you’re old enough to take out the trash without being asked twice.

This mom is done being disrespected in her own house while her adult son lounges around and acts like she owes him free rent, free utilities, and a pass on chores.

This woman is a mom to two children: a 19-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. Her son and his girlfriend both live in her house with her.

Her son’s girlfriend works six days a week, her son works three days a week, and she works five days a week. Now, she lives in her own home about half of the time, as she doesn’t like to be there when her daughter stays with her dad (she splits custody of her with her ex).

“I have had several talks with my son about a fair share of chores. I am always met with an attitude, and he continues to do the bare minimum,” she explained.

Following their latest conversation about him pitching in, her son surprisingly started mopping, sweeping, and doing only his dishes.

To her, that’s the bare minimum, but at least he’s finally getting out of his own way a bit. She pays for their entire household, and she has to pay for things she believes her son should be responsible for, like maintaining their pool or mowing their lawn.

Her son and his girlfriend do pay for groceries, and in her son’s opinion, that should be enough as a contribution.

“I also buy groceries and, of course, everything else the house needs. I stayed home from work today, and noticed that he stayed in his room playing games all day,” she continued.

“I asked him to take a palm [frond] that fell outside to the curb or the bin, and he gave me attitude. I got extremely upset, and I told him I’m sick and tired of this living arrangement and that they have to start paying rent or find another place to live.”

She’s not running a shelter for entitled grown-ups. If her son and his girlfriend want to live like adults, I think they can pay rent like adults or go find a place of their own. Because at this point, they clearly have no appreciation or respect for her.

Do you think she’s wrong for giving her son an ultimatum?

