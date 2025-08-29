She Served Her Wife Divorce Papers At Work, And Now People Are Saying She Humiliated Her

What do you do when someone betrays you and doesn’t even look back? Not a conversation, not a second thought; poof, they’re just gone from your life.

That kind of silence cut deeper than the affair itself and left one woman wondering if the person she thought she would spend forever with ever loved her at all.

This 35-year-old woman has been married to her 33-year-old wife for the last eight years, but she just filed for divorce after finding out that her wife was cheating on her with a coworker.

She met her wife in a college class, and they quickly became best friends. She thought she was super lucky to have found such a wonderful person to spend her life with.

“In our relationship, she was the person who was making more money–she worked in marketing and had her parents’ support, and I worked in education,” she explained.

“Everything was going well, or so I thought. Two years ago, I got promoted to an administrative position at work and became [busier].”

“Last January, I noticed that she became more and more distant. I’m guilty of this too, for not being able to see it sooner and being more focused at work. I tried to reach out to her (ie, suggesting that we go on dates or just talk to each other), but I was always shut down.”

She asked about therapy, as they were no longer really on speaking terms unless they had to discuss their dogs, groceries, or bills.

Her wife started staying at the office later and later into the evenings, and some nights, she did not even come back home.

She could tell her wife was having an affair, but she waited until she had proof to do something about it. Back in June, she got a message about a charge for a trip to Australia that was placed on their joint credit card.

Her blood was boiling, as she guessed that her wife had booked a vacation for her and her mistress. She knew she had to go snooping through her wife’s devices to find out more information, and she discovered all the messages between her wife and her wife’s mistress on Instagram.

She also came across the emails confirming her wife had booked the Australian vacation for herself and her affair partner.

“I gathered my things and moved out of our house that night. She didn’t even try to ask for me back; it’s like I never even existed,” she added.

“No calls about where I was or if I was even alive. I think that hurt me the most. I was so heartbroken, I just wanted her to at least care.”

“The trip to Australia is so ironic because she was willing to take her mistress away, but in the years we were married, we never took vacations together. That stung a little bit; that’s when I knew that she didn’t actually love me like I loved her.”

This leads us to the present: her lawyers told her they needed to serve the divorce papers to her wife in person. Not wanting to have to see her or speak to her, she let her lawyers know her wife would absolutely be at work from 3 to 5 p.m., so that would be the best place to hand over the paperwork.

So, that’s what happened, and when her friends found out, many of them were upset with her!

They feel that she humiliated her wife in front of her coworkers, but her best friend is on her side and insists that this is the perfect revenge.

She’s left wondering if she was mean to serve her wife divorce papers at work.

I think that if her wife wanted privacy and dignity, she should’ve handled the end of their marriage with some. Serving her at work wasn’t petty; it was efficient.

And if that’s the first time her wife has felt embarrassed in this whole situation, maybe she should sit with that. Because what she gave wasn’t just infidelity, it was indifference, and after eight years of loyalty, this woman doesn’t owe her anything more.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

