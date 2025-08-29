Her Husband’s Been Living Off His Mom And Lying About Being Selfmade, So She Wants To Divorce Him And Take His Business

This 25-year-old woman married her husband William, who’s 51, nearly six years ago, and they currently have a 4-year-old child together. But it wasn’t until after they tied the knot that she realized he’d bamboozled her about his finances.

Apparently, when they initially met, William claimed he was self-employed and lived in a nice home with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

“I was impressed that he was self-made and wanted to learn from him,” she recalled.

Then, she and William actually got married, and her mother-in-law finally revealed the truth. It turned out that her husband hadn’t earned any money for the past five years and, in reality, had been living off of his mom the entire time.

William’s mom even put him through graduate school, too, so her husband holds an MBA. Yet, he wasn’t even close to being “self-made.”

On top of that, her mother-in-law ultimately passed away a few years ago, which left her husband with a large enough inheritance to purchase a home.

She, on the other hand, took six years to complete her associate’s degree due to a combination of tough circumstances.

She’d been working full-time to put herself through school because she didn’t want to rely on William’s mother anymore. Plus, she was battling postpartum depression after having her baby.

So, once her husband received his inheritance, she wanted to make the most of it. Her idea was to buy a home and rent it out to create another stream of income.

“He wanted to continue playing video games 24/7 and living off of the inheritance like a paycheck,” she detailed.

Then, a fresh opportunity surfaced this year to buy a business both she and William were interested in. They wound up using her small savings and the rest of his inheritance to cover half the cost, too, and the rest, they’re paying off as debt.

The main problem now is that, while her husband loves the business, he’s only interested in doing the “fun stuff.” This has left her to manage the more practical aspects of the business by herself.

On top of that, their relationship has been “terrible” for a while. In fact, both her personal therapist and her couples therapist supposedly claimed that William’s behavior had been abusive.

“We got kicked out of couples therapy because he wouldn’t do any of the work she asked him to do,” she revealed.

So, for her, their latest business venture was the icing on the cake. Running it together has made her realize that she genuinely doesn’t like being around her husband, and now, she officially wants to leave him.

That’s why she’s begun looking into divorce, and in her research, some questions about assets have popped up.

More specifically, she believes their house may be considered “marital property” because she earned an income, took care of the property, and her and William’s finances were combined. Additionally, they split their ownership shares of their business equally.

However, she knows that her husband considers both the house and the business as “gifts” from his late mother.

That’s why she’s questioning whether trying to take 50% of their assets, as well as forcing William to get back into the workforce and pay child support, would be justified when she files for divorce.

“I want to leave him. I just want to be fair. He’s very manipulative, so I am not sure whether these things would be wrong or just against his wishes,” she vented.

Do you think she deserves half of everything after her husband lied about the true source of his money? What would you do if you were in her shoes?

