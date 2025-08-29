He Moved Out After His Dad’s Girlfriend’s Daughter Tried To Kiss Him And Made Up A Story About His Friend

Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When this 17-year-old young man was in elementary school, he met a transfer student named Ruby, who ultimately made his life a nightmare for years.

But more recently, his father started dating Ruby’s mother, Gennie, and even asked both Gennie and Ruby to move in with them. So, he moved out of his father’s house and refuses to go back.

To set the scene, he and Ruby were only 11 years old when they first crossed paths. Initially, they barely spoke to each other, either, and she befriended other people.

However, that all changed when they began attending school virtually, because Ruby started privately messaging him during classes and asking whether he liked one specific friend of hers. And no matter how many times he said “no,” Ruby wouldn’t quit asking whether he had a crush, and he got so annoyed that he eventually reported the situation to their teacher.

Unfortunately, though, that didn’t seem to change Ruby’s behavior. She wound up going back to in-person classes before him and moved on to pestering his friends about how he supposedly liked her friend. Still, something even more shocking happened with Ruby after he started attending classes in person again.

“When I went back to school in person, she tried to kiss me one day out of nowhere, and I stopped her and was like, ‘What the heck are you doing?'” he recalled.

“She really tried to make me accept that kiss, but I was taller and stronger than her, so I could keep her away from my mouth more easily.”

Ruby didn’t like that, either, and after he refused to let her kiss him, she actually went to the principal and falsely claimed one of his friends had assaulted someone in her social circle!

She told the principal that her friend was supposedly too afraid to report the assault. But thankfully, when Ruby’s friend was called down to the office, she confirmed the whole thing was a big lie, and Ruby got into massive trouble.

Louis-Paul Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“That’s when I came forward about her trying to kiss me, and it got her into more trouble,” he explained.

“My dad knew about the thing with Ruby, and he had to meet with the principal about it.”

Anyway, after that incident, he and Ruby were forced to be in many of the same classes together during high school, and she kept acting as if they were exes.

Since she tried to kiss him after insinuating he had a crush on her friend, all of his friends believed Ruby had probably liked him all along, too, and was just trying to ensure he wasn’t interested in her friend.

“But everything about it was weird and gross, like trying to get one of my friends in trouble and trying to make me kiss her,” he detailed.

Regardless, a few months after he graduated high school, he found out that his dad had begun dating Ruby’s mom, Gennie, and he was upset about that for obvious reasons. At the time, though, he tried to just accept their relationship for his dad’s sake.

Well, that was until two months ago, when things escalated further. He learned that his dad was planning to ask both Gennie and Ruby to move in with them, and he freaked out.

First, he told his dad “no” and packed all of his things. Next, he went to stay with his grandparents and has been living there ever since.

Gennie and Ruby still moved into his dad’s house, despite his wishes, and his dad keeps trying to get him to return home. Apparently, his dad believes they need to sit down and figure out how he and Ruby can live together under one roof, but he’s not interested in that whatsoever.

“I accused him of choosing Ruby over me. I know he chose his relationship with Gennie over me. But I was like, the fact you expect me to let her invade more of my life is sick, and I told him I was disappointed in the dad he was being,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, his dad argued that he wasn’t being fair, especially because, ever since his mom passed away, Gennie had been the only woman to make his dad happy. So, his dad believes that he should just try to live with Ruby for a bit and, if it doesn’t work out, that’s fine.

Nonetheless, he doesn’t want to let Ruby get anywhere near him, and even his grandparents don’t want to send him back to his dad’s house. They’re worried that something potentially violent could transpire between the two teens due to their history.

His dad, on the other hand, disagrees and keeps pushing him to “make this work” for the sake of his relationship with Gennie. And now, all the tension has left him wondering if refusing to live with Ruby is really so unreasonable of him or not.

Do you agree that he and Ruby living together could be a recipe for disaster? Should he be forced to feel uncomfortable in his own home? What advice would you give him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek