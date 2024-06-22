She Offered To Help Fund Her Friend’s Dream Honeymoon To Bora Bora But Ultimately Backed Out Because Her Friend Had Far Too Lavish Expectations

Have you ever offered to help a loved one pay for something important but then had to put your foot down when they tried to get you to pay for something beyond your means?

One woman recently had to confront her friend, who planned an extremely expensive honeymoon after she offered to contribute to it financially.

She is 26 years old and has a best friend named Lisa, who is 28. She and Lisa have been very close since they were little kids, so when Lisa announced she was getting married, she happily agreed to be her maid of honor.

She and Lisa spent a lot of time excitedly planning the wedding, but she noticed something was stressing Lisa out.

“Recently, Lisa mentioned that she and her fiancé are struggling to afford their dream honeymoon to Bora Bora,” she explained.

“They have been saving, but unexpected expenses have come up. Knowing how much this trip means to them, I wanted to help.”

Since she has a significant income, she told Lisa she’d be happy to contribute some money toward her honeymoon as a wedding gift. She gave Lisa an ideal budget, expecting her to stay within it while planning her trip.

Unfortunately, when Lisa presented her and her fiancé’s elaborate honeymoon plans, they were not reasonable in any way.

“They chose the most luxurious resort in Bora Bora, with all the bells and whistles,” she said.

