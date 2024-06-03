She Wants Her Husband To Stop Criticizing What She Eats During Her Pregnancy Because She Thinks He’s Too Fanatical About Health

When you’re pregnant, sometimes you get food cravings that are so strong that you’d feel like you’d go to the ends of the earth to eat what you want.

One woman recently got upset with her husband, who started criticizing some of the food she ate during her pregnancy.

She is 20 weeks pregnant and married to her husband, who is very passionate about health and fitness. Everything is going well with her pregnancy so far, as she and her baby are healthy.

Additionally, she’s gained the exact amount of weight her doctor expected her to gain, so nothing has been out of the ordinary so far.

Her husband is so passionate about his health that he’s always sticking to a strict diet and exercise regime. She used to be very proactive about her health and still is, but she’s been a bit more indulgent since getting pregnant.

“I am far less rigid about what I eat,” she said.

“I’ve never been over or underweight. I take vitamins, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and am active. However, compared to [my husband], I indulge in sweet and fried snacks way more, and my diet is far more erratic. He criticized how I ate before I got pregnant, and it’s getting worse with pregnancy. The other day, he found a receipt for McDonald’s fries in my car.”

When her husband found the McDonald’s evidence, he sent her a text, saying he wished she’d be more “considerate” when it comes to what she feeds their future child.

She knows it’s been a struggle for her husband not to be able to control the well-being of their baby while it’s still growing in her stomach, but she thought he was taking it too far with that text.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.