She Was Supposed To Hang Out With Her Dad For The First Time In Three Years, But He Brought His New Girlfriend And Made Her Feel Like A Third Wheel

Just a couple of days ago, this young 14-year-old woman hung out with her dad, who is 42, for the first time in three whole years. And since they hadn’t seen each other in so long, it was just supposed to be the two of them.

However, her dad surprised her with his brand-new girlfriend, and she wound up basically third-wheeling on what was meant to be their father-daughter day.

It all began when her dad brought up his new girlfriend out of nowhere – claiming that they were going to pick the woman up from work and hang out with her afterward.

“I got upset and told him I didn’t want to pick her up because I wasn’t comfortable due to the fact that I didn’t know her, and my social anxiety would get really bad,” she recalled.

Well, her dad didn’t listen to her and claimed she’d be fine because his girlfriend was a “nice person.” So, she was forced to just go with it, and they picked up her dad’s girlfriend.

Afterward, all three of them grabbed some pizza and walked on the pier. Still, she couldn’t help but feel left out.

“The whole time, they would walk in front of me, ignore me when I tried to talk, kiss, she would sit on his lap, etc.,” she explained.

That’s why she eventually spoke up and told her dad that she really felt like a third wheel. However, he didn’t understand and actually just called her selfish – especially because she’s there when her mom and stepdad go out all the time.

She tried to point out how there was a major difference between going out with her mom and stepdad since she lives with them. Plus, she doesn’t even know her dad’s new girlfriend.

