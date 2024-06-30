She’s Been Enjoying Snooping Through Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Google Search History And Finding Out About All The Struggles He’s Dealing With

This woman and her ex-boyfriend were together for 10 years before they ultimately broke up about a year ago.

At the time, she’d been struggling with depression and was having a tough time with her mental health. Her ex also claimed that was a large reason why he wanted to end their relationship.

Yet, right after they split, her ex wound up jumping into a brand-new relationship with one of her closest friends.

“They were secretly seeing each other before we split. I don’t know if anything physical was going on, but it feels like cheating to me,” she revealed.

This understandably devastated her, too, but over the past year, she’s worked hard on healing from the breakup. She’s since gone to therapy, moved to a new city, found a new job, and, in her words, “totally glowed up.”

She’s even met a new guy who she thinks is really great and is eager to see how their budding relationship goes.

However, just a few weeks ago, she was randomly reminded of her ex and realized she had the opportunity to secretly snoop.

“Completely by accident, I stumbled across a way to view my ex’s search history on Google. Turns out, he logged into my phone at some point and never logged out,” she explained.

So, she started going through his search history, and she admits that the snooping has been “bizarrely fun.” She has been checking on his Google searches every now and then, and it’s been giving her pleasure to know that her ex-boyfriend has been struggling.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.