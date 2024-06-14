The New York City Cheeseball Man Captivated A Huge Crowd As He Chowed Down On A Jar Of Cheeseballs While Wearing A Ski Mask

One of the most fascinating parts about New York City is that you’ll never quite know what you’re going to see on the streets during a seemingly normal day.

For instance, imagine you’re walking around Union Square Park in Manhattan and come across a giant crowd of people watching a man in a mask devour cheeseballs.

Well, that’s something that actually happened.

One of the most viral and goofy stories to come out of the Big Apple this spring was that of “Cheeseball Man,” a well-promoted public experience where a massive crowd gathered to watch a disguised young man eat a large jar of cheeseballs.

So, how did this event gain so much hype?

It all started with the posters put up by Cheeseball Man in Manhattan. The poster, which went viral online before the famous cheeseball event, includes a selfie of the young man in an orange ski mask holding up a large jar of cheeseballs.

The bold font on the poster reads, “Watch me eat this entire jar of cheeseballs,” and the details, “Union Square Park. April 27th, 3pm.”

Sure enough, the poster gained a lot of attention, and people decided to show up at the park that day because they thought Cheeseball Man’s idea was hilarious.

But it wasn’t only a few people that showed up to see Cheeseball Man; it turned out to be hundreds.

