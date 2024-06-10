While Working As A Barista, A Customer Gave Her A Note Praising Her Kindness As Well As $200, Allowing Her To Afford An Urn For Her Late Mother And Bring Her Mom Home On Mother’s Day

When life throws you a curveball, like the loss of a loved one, it’s the unexpected acts of kindness from strangers that can make all the difference.

One TikTok user and Starbucks barista recently shared a viral video describing how the act of one kind stranger changed her life during a hard time.

Courtney (@dopaqueen715) is a barista who works part-time at a Starbucks in Little Rock, Arkansas, on top of another full-time job.

Courtney works early morning shifts that start around 4:00 am, but she doesn’t mind, as she loves her job at Starbucks and has solid morning energy.

On a morning toward the end of April, Courtney started her early shift, and a groggy woman went into the Starbucks to order. She noticed the woman could use a smile and friendly energy for a pep in her step, so she made sure they had a positive interaction.

Later that day, the woman returned to the Starbucks and handed a note to Courtney’s manager, asking her to hand it to her.

When she opened the note, Courtney found an incredibly sweet letter and a generous gift.

“I travel a lot for work [and] that usually means late nights and very early mornings,” read the note.

“I haven’t had to travel to Little Rock in six months until this week. I’ve been here for two days, and so far, you have been the only person I have encountered [who] has been genuinely kind. You were the first face I saw this morning, and you really brightened my day. I’m sure you are exhausted because [of] life, right? That’s all of us. But you deserve to know you made a difference.”

