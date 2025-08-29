Her Husband Cheated With Their Son’s Married Teacher, So She Plastered Photos Of Them Together Across The Walls Of Their House

Cheating scandals are messy, especially when they involve your child’s teacher. TikToker Crystal (@heyitscrystal_1) is sharing a story about a woman whose husband cheated on her with their son’s teacher.

The affair had been going on for three years before she found out. This teacher had taught her son from pre-K to kindergarten. In the first grade, he had a different teacher.

During these three years, her husband wanted to try out different hobbies. He was an engineer with a steady job who provided for the family. He was kind and always gave her gifts.

But his after-work hobbies changed constantly. First, he wanted to dabble in real estate, then it was working out and going to the gym. Next, it was golfing.

There was no reason for her to believe that he was cheating on her. He just seemed to be going through a midlife crisis and was trying new things to revamp his life.

On the day she caught him cheating, she was at the mall with her friend. They were in the food court when her friend spotted a guy who looked like her husband. And he was with their son’s kindergarten teacher.

She decided to sit quietly and calculate her next move. She took pictures and videos of the two of them together. She watched them walk to the car to see if she could catch them locking lips, but he just hugged her.

Over the course of two weeks, she caught them going to hotel rooms and going to the movies. The teacher was also married herself.

During this time, her husband was still really nice to her, always kissing and cuddling her and being the best dad he could be.

For a couple of days, she wondered if she should let him continue living his double life as long as he still treated her well and paid the bills.

But she snapped out of it when she heard her mom’s voice in her head, telling her this was not acceptable.

So, she decided it was finally time to confront her husband. One day, when he got home from work, she plastered pictures of him and the teacher all over the walls and played videos of them on the TV.

He told her that the affair meant nothing to him and that he didn’t love the teacher. He admitted that they had been seeing each other on and off for two to three years. He begged her not to tell the teacher’s husband, but she did anyway.

She and the teacher’s husband sat down to have a chat, and they both agreed to forgive their cheating spouses. For one whole year, they stayed faithful, but then, their affair started back up.

She left her husband, got a divorce, and started a new life with the teacher’s husband. They are now in a relationship and are happier than ever.

