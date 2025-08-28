She’s Giving Up Everything And Moving To Ireland

jon_chica - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A 33-year-old woman named Sarah (@sarahnazarie) is giving up everything and moving to Ireland to start the next chapter of her life.

She is about to leave her very well-paying job in Austin, Texas, to settle down in Limerick, Ireland. She will be taking her two dogs and two cats with her.

About two months ago, the company that Sarah worked for offered everyone the opportunity to apply for an exit package.

She had already been planning on moving to Ireland, so this exit package was coming at the right time for her. It would also provide her with some extra money she hadn’t been expecting to have.

At the same time, it was also scary to be leaving her cushy job in this very uncertain job market. She enjoyed working with her team and had a supportive manager. Her manager even told her to reach out if she ever needed a job again in the future.

But Ireland was calling to her, and she knew it was time to say goodbye to this era of her life. She has loved living in Austin and thinks that it’s an amazing city, but she is ready to make the Midwest of Ireland her new home.

It will be a big change because the city of Limerick will be much smaller than she is used to.

Sarah has lived in cities like Omaha, Seattle, and Austin. In contrast, Limerick has a population of just over 100,000 people.

According to Sarah, the people in Limerick are “happy, good-natured, and welcoming.” Aside from moving to Ireland, she has no other actual plans in place, so it’ll definitely be quite the journey for her.

Other TikTok users in the comments section talked about their experiences with moving to a whole different country and how they did not regret it one bit.

“I moved to Greece in my 20s for five years. Don’t do the same mistake like I did and move back to America. The other side of the world, they enjoy life. All we do here is stress and work. Good luck, Ireland is beautiful!” exclaimed one user.

“I made the move to Galway three years ago and haven’t looked back! Hard leaving American salaries, though,” stated another.

“I’m so excited for you. As someone who moved from Colorado to Hawaii and from Hawaii to a small town in the UK, I love all the experiences that I have gained from moving to new places,” wrote a third.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sarahnazarie/video/7540329483266428215

