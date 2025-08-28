A Woman Said Something To Her In Prison That Changed Her Life

When TikToker Amanda (@prison_story) was in prison, a fellow inmate said something to her that changed her life.

They were in a holding cell together because they both needed to see the nurse. They had to sit there and wait for hours, so they started chatting to pass the time.

The other woman talked about how her husband had a dad who was disabled, but her husband would never help take care of him.

She was always the one who found time in her busy schedule to care for her father-in-law. She began to quietly resent her husband for not stepping up.

He also wouldn’t help with their kids. She was the one who brought their kids to birthday parties, picked out gifts, and took care of everything.

Slowly, the amount of work she was taking on wore her down. She started drinking a little more as time went on, but nothing that was socially unacceptable—just enough to take the edge off.

On the night of her crime, she was at a restaurant having dinner with her family. She and her husband had driven separately.

Over the course of the evening, she had a drink or two. As she was driving home that night, she crashed into a vehicle and killed a 15-year-old girl. Because she had been drinking, she was charged with a DUI.

After that, her life changed completely. She wished she could go back to the days when she was aggravated about taking her kids to her friends’ birthday parties and juggling family responsibilities.

She told Amanda to remember that all the boring, little things in life are actually a blessing and that she should’ve been more appreciative of them. She never realized they were privileges until they were gone.

Her message was simple but profound. One day, you might desperately miss the mundane, everyday tasks of life. Cherish the present because once life changes in an instant, you’ll wish you could go back in time.

Several TikTok users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions and reminders not to take life for granted.

“I was complaining about doing laundry one day, and my father has passed and my mom said she would do anything to do my dad’s laundry again. I think about it all the time,” commented one user.

“I was in jail at 20 years old. An older woman, DUI as well, told us girls: don’t marry for love. Marry for money. I still remember that. Honestly, I’m her age now, and I get it now,” wrote another.

“I used to not have a car, so now when I’m stuck in traffic, I try to remember the time when I had no vehicle and just be grateful I have one now to even be stuck in traffic,” added a third.

