She Had Criminal And Civil Charges Pressed Against Her By The Family She Nannied For After They Lied To Her Face

TikTok - @allizsin - pictured above is Allison

Over a decade ago, the family that TikToker Allison (@allizsin) nannied for pressed criminal and civil charges against her.

Back in 2010, she got her first full-time nannying job with this family. The mom was an overnight nurse, and the dad was unemployed at the time. They had a six-month-old son.

She found the family through a local nanny agency and had two interviews with them. Everything went well, and they seemed very normal.

They decided to hire her, but the first red flag was their asking her not to tell the nanny agency that they had hired her.

Later, she learned that the nanny agency charged a finder’s fee if you hired a nanny through them, and the family did not want to pay the fee.

Allison worked for them for about a year. During this time, nothing really happened. There were a couple of incidents that caused her to raise her eyebrows, but the major red flags did not appear until later down the road.

At the one-year mark, the mom told Allison that she was pregnant with another boy. They planned to move to Georgia to be closer to family.

A year later, they were living in Georgia, and Allison had a new nanny job. They kept in touch, and Allison shared that her job didn’t need her over the summer.

The mom admitted that they were having a hard time finding a nanny for both boys. So, they figured out an arrangement for Allison to fly down to Georgia for six weeks.

TikTok – @allizsin – pictured above is Allison

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She was going to stay at their home and help out with the babies. They manipulated her into accepting a flat rate for those six weeks.

They promised her a credit card for all expenses and a rental car to drive the boys around. They also paid for her flight to Georgia. When she arrived, it was a whole different story.

She worked 15-hour days and never had a day off during the entire six weeks. One time, she tried going to the mall during nap time, but within 45 minutes, the mom texted her, saying that she needed to come back because the baby wasn’t sleeping.

The family also planned weekend getaways without her knowledge, so she would always be stuck at home with the kids.

They never got her a rental car, so she had to use the parents’ cars. But since they were at work most of the time, she didn’t have a car to use.

Allison didn’t find out until she arrived that they had only bought her a one-way ticket. She had no return date home. A couple of weeks before she was supposed to leave, they kept dropping hints about her staying in Georgia.

Because they had treated her so poorly, Allison let them know she was returning to Maine no matter what. Her other nanny job would need her again since school was starting soon. They were not happy about this, but she flew home anyway and moved on with her life.

A few weeks after she returned home, she received a text from the mom, telling her to give her a call.

Suddenly, they backtracked on everything they said. They claimed that they never gave her permission to use the credit card, and the charges she racked up were outrageous.

The next thing she knew, she was standing in a courtroom in front of a judge. After the criminal case was over, the family filed a civil suit against her.

Allison got a lawyer. Once her lawyer reviewed the criminal case, he decided they would sue her court-appointed lawyer for malpractice and get the charges dismissed.

Then, they would countersue the family for fraud, malicious prosecution, and interference with business relations for getting her fired from her nanny job in Maine. The family also lied to the nannying agency and got her removed from their services.

@allizsin THIS WAS AN INCREDIBLY TRAUMATIZING TIME IN MY LIFE AND SHARING THIS STORY WAS A LOT HARDER THAN I EXPECTED???? #storytime #nanny ? original sound – Allison

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan