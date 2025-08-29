She Was Shopping At The Grocery Store When A Lady Treated Her Like An Employee And Demanded To Speak To Her Manager

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The other day, TikToker Emily (@croupmushroom) went to the grocery store. She was just walking down the aisle and minding her own business when an older lady asked her for help with grabbing a bag of chips on the top shelf.

Of course, she grabbed the bag and handed it to the lady. The lady thanked her and then started complaining about how she had been standing there for 10 minutes and not one employee came to assist her.

Emily apologized for the experience she had had. The lady responded by telling her that she needed to run her store better. Emily informed her that she didn’t work there and was just at the store doing some grocery shopping.

The lady then questioned why Emily had helped her if she didn’t work there and pointed out that she was dressed like an employee.

However, Emily was wearing a normal sweater and blue jeans. Again, she reiterated that she didn’t work at the store.

The lady asked for her name so she could find a manager, thinking that Emily was just trying to keep herself out of trouble with her boss.

So, Emily just gave out her name and walked away, thinking how ridiculous it was that she was getting punished for doing a good deed. She felt like a prank was being pulled on her.

It turns out that many TikTok users have experienced something similar from fellow shoppers at the store. Somehow, they were mistaken as employees, too.

Several of them mentioned that they would’ve placed the chips back on the shelf.

“I got asked what aisle something was in while I was shopping in my Green Day t-shirt and shorts. I said, idk I don’t work here. They thought I was dressed like an employee,” commented one user.

“Some lady said, ‘You look like you are dressed to work here,’ and followed me around the store (Party City) as I shopped as if waiting to catch me in an act,” shared another.

“I’ve had this exact conversation when I was a vendor. Lady really went and brought the manager to me, only to be told I did not work there,” wrote a third.

