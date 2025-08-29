She Teaches Middle School And Says Tweens Aren’t Insufferable: They’re The Most Loyal People Around

Most people shudder when they think back to middle school. For many, it was an awkward and horrific time in their lives.

But for TikToker Mary (@maryfranbabe), middle school isn’t a nightmare; she actually enjoys it. She teaches middle school, and according to her, tweens are not as insufferable as everyone thinks.

She claims that they are the most loyal people around and will go down with the ship if it means defending their favorite teacher.

While they do still drive her crazy, they also hype her up more than anyone else.

One girl walked up to her and informed Mary that she had watched all her TikTok videos. She told Mary that her decorations were “giving Cat in the Hat house,” which was a compliment. Mary thinks her students are so funny, and they think she’s a riot as well.

Turns out, Mary isn’t the only one who sees the charm in middle schoolers. In the comments section, many teachers, parents, and school staff who worked with middle schoolers could attest to Mary’s claim, saying the kids might be dramatic, but they’re also sharp, clever, and surprisingly observant.

They’re quick to point out even the smallest changes to your look, whether you swapped out your glasses, bought new shoes, or got a different haircut.

“Middle school admin assistant here. I live for those little weirdos. The first time my kids saw me in glasses, I got squeals with, ‘Okay, Miss G! It’s giving academic queen,'” commented one user.

“I see so many negative comments about this generation of kids. My son is in 8th grade, and I swear, they are the funniest kids. They keep me laughing, they’re inclusive, think outside of the box, etc. It’s the best compliment ever when I hear ‘W mom!’ or ‘That’s aura!'” wrote another.

“I substitute taught for my mom, who teaches 5th and 6th grade math, and one of the kids was showing his Chromebook to the other, so I was like, I gotta see what’s so funny. And it was Ed Sheeran’s face on a loaf of bread, and he said, ‘Bread Sheeran.’ I howled. The wit these kids have!” exclaimed a third.

