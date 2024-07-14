As Paranoia Swept Through Europe And America During The Era Of Witch Trials, Brutal Tests Were Used To Determine Whether Those Accused Of Witchcraft Were Guilty Or Innocent

One of the most haunting chapters in human history has to be the era of witch trials. During this time, a wave of hysteria and paranoia swept through Europe and the American colonies. Throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, thousands of individuals were accused of witchcraft.

In order to determine the guilt or innocence of the accused, a series of brutal “witch tests” were employed, ranging from the infamous swimming test to the practice of pricking the skin in search of the mark of the devil. Here are the main methods of torture that were used during this dark period of time.

Swimming Test

For the swimming test, accused witches had their hands and feet bound and were thrown into the nearest body of water to see if they would float or sink.

An innocent person would sink, but a witch would float on the water’s surface. Since it was believed that witches rejected the concept of baptism, they would not be able to stay submerged underwater.

Usually, the accused would have a rope tied around their waist so they could be dragged out of the water if they happened to sink. However, it was common for drowning to occur.

Witch’s Marks

Suspects were stripped of their clothing and publicly examined for the mark of the devil. Apparently, witches would receive such a mark after making a pact with Satan. The mark was said to be able to change shape and color. It was also numb and couldn’t feel pain.

Witch hunters would look for any blemish or imperfection to condemn their suspects. Birthmarks, moles, sores, and scars all counted as the “Devil’s Mark.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.