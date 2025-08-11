She Got Drugged In A Florida Walmart By A Young Woman Who Introduced Herself As A Missionary From Brazil

TikTok - @cristinludlow - pictured above is Cristin

While TikToker Cristin Ludlow (@cristinludlow) was shopping for a table at Walmart in Florida, a young woman approached her and introduced herself as a missionary from Brazil.

She asked Cristin if she could pray with her, and they chatted for a bit. Then, she unzipped her backpack, pulled out two books, and offered them to Cristin.

Her instinct was to take the books since they were being handed to her. They were covered in a worn, cloudy-looking plastic wrap.

Once she realized that the woman was asking her to buy the books, she handed them back to her. Cristin walked away, thinking about how strange that interaction was.

She headed toward the checkout area, and within less than a minute, she started getting very dizzy. She glanced down an aisle and saw the woman nervously texting away. Cristin began getting more and more dizzy and thought she must’ve been drugged from the books.

She was disoriented and had a hard time composing herself. Cristin wondered if the woman was texting the people she was working with so they could be on the lookout.

Cristin sat down at a bench next to the pharmacy, sticking close to an area where there were a lot of people around. She decided to go up to the pharmacist and let him know what had happened.

He called security over, and she had a hard time talking to them. It took everything in her to stay conscious and speak clearly.

She was so disoriented that she couldn’t really remember what the woman looked like or what she was wearing.

Now, Cristin is sharing her story so that other women know what to do to protect themselves if they ever end up in a similar situation.

If anyone tries to hand you a book, a flyer, or a business card, you do not have to take it from them. Secondly, if you do end up touching something with chemicals that makes you feel dizzy and disoriented, do not isolate yourself.

Instead, make a scene, let others know what happened, and stay close to other people. Cristin believes this is what saved her from being kidnapped that day.

