Hannibal Made History By Incorporating 40 Elephants Into His Military Strategy During The Second Punic War, But Where The Herd Came From Remains A Mystery

During the Second Punic War, which lasted from 218 to 201 B.C., the Carthaginian general Hannibal led his army of 100,000 troops across the Alps. Included in his ranks were 40 war elephants, a military strategy that has gone down in history as brilliant, bold, and innovative.

The massive creatures helped Hannibal and his army triumph over their opponents. The elephants served as live battering rams and gave the general a powerful advantage. Just looking at the enormous animals struck fear into their enemies’ hearts.

However, one question regarding this battle has remained unsolved, even after all these years. Where did Hannibal’s herd of elephants come from? During Hannibal’s time, there were only two elephant species in existence, and they were from Asia and Africa. Today, these species are extinct.

Hannibal lived in Carthage, now known as Tunisia. The distance between Carthage and Asia, as well as Carthage and Africa, was not a short journey, so how he was able to acquire the elephants in the first place was a mystery.

For quite some time, experts have debated over whether Hannibal used Asian or African elephants. Some have argued that Hannibal probably preferred Asian elephants because their smaller size made them more manageable and better suited for military purposes.

African elephants are also known for their aggressive and independent nature, so they may have been harder to control and train.

Others have claimed that African elephants are no less trainable than Asian elephants, citing that training success depends on individual elephants, no matter what species they are. Additionally, the larger size of African elephants would have made them more formidable than Asian elephants.

In 2007, a team of archaeologists discovered the remains of elephants thought to belong to the same species Hannibal used to cross the Alps. They found ivory from the wreck of a Phoenician ship that sank more than 2,500 years ago off the coast of Spain. It is believed that the vessel had been carrying luxury goods from the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa when it ran aground.

Some of the cargo washed into a sea cave, where they were uncovered by archaeologists. Among the treasures were bronze and ceramic artifacts, copper and tin ingots, ore nuggets, gemstones, and elephant tusks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.