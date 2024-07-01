He Suspects That His Wife Cheated At Her Friend’s Bachelorette Trip To Mexico Because She Spent No Money All Week And Wouldn’t Show Him Any Pictures

While bachelorette and bachelor parties are usually good fun, sometimes, they get a little out of hand.

One man suspects that his wife cheated on him during a bachelorette trip after she hardly posted any pictures from the trip or spoke about it when she returned home.

Last week, his wife visited Mexico with a group of friends for one of their bachelorette trips.

While he was excited to know his wife would have a good time, he started panicking when he noticed that his wife wasn’t charging anything to their credit card while on the trip.

After paying for her flight, hotel, dinner, drinks, and souvenirs on the first night, she didn’t put any more charges on the card for the rest of the trip.

“She didn’t spend another cent the entire week until she was at her layover airport in Dallas,” he explained.

“She says it’s because her friend took over and paid for everything. I guess this is plausible, but it still gives me a funny feeling.”

Something else that made him anxious was that his wife didn’t post any pictures from her trip. His wife is the kind of person who documents just about everything on social media, posting photos of her daily coffees and their kids on her story.

But while his wife was on her trip, she posted only one video of her and her friends getting to Mexico on TikTok. Other than that, she didn’t update her socials once.

